Real Ayodhya is in Nepal, where Lord Ram was born, says KP Sharma Oli

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Stoking a potential controversy, embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday claimed that the "real" Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India and that Lord Ram was born in Thori in southern Nepal. Condemning Oli for his remarks, BJP national spokesperson Bizay Sonkar Shastri said that the Left parties even in India played with...
