Doctor drives tractor to carry COVID-19 victim's body to crematorium as driver runs away
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () With the rising number of deaths due to Coronavirus, instances of mishandling of bodies are being reported from several states. In a recent incident, a doctor in Telangana drove a tractor, carrying the body of a COVID-19 victim, to the cremation ground as the driver refused to drive.
In an appalling incident, a dead body of 72-year-old COVID-19 patient was taken to graveyard in JCB. The incident took place on June 26. Government officials met collector after receiving information..