Doctor drives tractor to carry COVID-19 victim's body to crematorium as driver runs away

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
With the rising number of deaths due to Coronavirus, instances of mishandling of bodies are being reported from several states. In a recent incident, a doctor in Telangana drove a tractor, carrying the body of a COVID-19 victim, to the cremation ground as the driver refused to drive.

According to Hindustan Times, Dr Pendyala...
