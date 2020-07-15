Doctor drives tractor to carry COVID-19 victim's body to crematorium as driver runs away

Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 1 day ago Watch: Doctor drives tractor to take Covid victim's body to graveyard 03:05 A doctor from Telangana is being showered with praise after he drove a tractor with a Covid victim's body to the burial ground. The doctor decided to take matters in his own hands when the driver reportedly refused to do so as he was afraid of contracting Covid. Dr. Sriram, assisted by three of his...