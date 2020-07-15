|
WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020: West Bengal 10th result to be declared soon at wbbse.org
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the WBBSE class 10th result today. Students can check their results online at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.
*Steps to check WBBSE Board Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020*
· Visit the wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in
· Click on the link stating the WBBSE...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this