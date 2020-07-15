Global  
 

All Rajasthan PCC panels, cells dissolved; notice to Sachin Pilot, others

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
A day after the Congress cracked the whip and ousted Rajasthan PCC chief Sachin Pilot, the party on Wednesday dissolved all working committees, departments and cells of the PCC with immediate effect to pave the way for their reconstitution. All India Congress Committee General Secretary incharge Avinash Pandey, who issued the...
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Sachin Pilot sacked: Watch Congress' charge & Pilot's response l Key details

Sachin Pilot sacked: Watch Congress' charge & Pilot's response l Key details 02:39

 Congress has sacked Sachin Pilot as the Deputy CM of Rajasthan and the state party chief. This after Pilot did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. Addressing the media, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that Pilot was colluding with the BJP to bring...

