All Rajasthan PCC panels, cells dissolved; notice to Sachin Pilot, others
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () A day after the Congress cracked the whip and ousted Rajasthan PCC chief Sachin Pilot, the party on Wednesday dissolved all working committees, departments and cells of the PCC with immediate effect to pave the way for their reconstitution. All India Congress Committee General Secretary incharge Avinash Pandey, who issued the...
Congress has sacked Sachin Pilot as the Deputy CM of Rajasthan and the state party chief. This after Pilot did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. Addressing the media, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that Pilot was colluding with the BJP to bring...