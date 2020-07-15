|
China says progress made in latest border talks with India
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
China and India made progress in their latest talks on a long-running border dispute that turned deadly last month, a Chinese spokesperson said Wednesday. Top commanders from the two sides held their fourth round of talks on Tuesday, a month after the deadly clash between their soldiers in the Galwan Valley, where India is building a strategic road connecting the region to an airstrip close to China.
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Galwan River river in India
Vocal for local: Volunteers make unique rakhis for soldiers
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:19Published
Locals buy made in India rakhis amid Galwan stand-off
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:23Published
US lawmakers pass legislation urging China to de-escalate situation with India along LACWASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan legislation, urging China to peacefully de-escalate the situation with India along the Line..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this