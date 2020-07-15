Global  
 

China says progress made in latest border talks with India

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
China and India made progress in their latest talks on a long-running border dispute that turned deadly last month, a Chinese spokesperson said Wednesday. Top commanders from the two sides held their fourth round of talks on Tuesday, a month after the deadly clash between their soldiers in the Galwan Valley, where India is building a strategic road connecting the region to an airstrip close to China.
News video: Disengagement between India & China ‘very much a work in progress’: Jaishankar

Disengagement between India & China ‘very much a work in progress’: Jaishankar 02:55

 EAM S Jaishankar spoke on disengagement of troops at India, China border. The minister attended the India Global Week via video conferencing. He said that both countries have agreed on the need to disengage as troops are deployed close to each other. During the virtual session, the minister also...

