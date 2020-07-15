China says progress made in latest border talks with India Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

China and India made progress in their latest talks on a long-running border dispute that turned deadly last month, a Chinese spokesperson said Wednesday. Top commanders from the two sides held their fourth round of talks on Tuesday, a month after the deadly clash between their soldiers in the Galwan Valley , where India is building a strategic road connecting the region to an airstrip close to China.


