MSBSHSE Class 12th Results 2020: Maharashtra Board HSC result delayed, to be declared tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) class 12th results were to be declared on Wednesday but have been delayed and will be declared on Thursday at 1 pm. Students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board of education in Indian state of Maharashtra
