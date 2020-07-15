MSBSHSE Class 12th Results 2020: Maharashtra Board HSC result delayed, to be declared tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) class 12th results were to be declared on Wednesday but have been delayed and will be declared on Thursday at 1 pm. Students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. 👓 View full article

