Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MSBSHSE Class 12th Results 2020: Maharashtra Board HSC result delayed, to be declared tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in

DNA Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) class 12th results were to be declared on Wednesday but have been delayed and will be declared on Thursday at 1 pm. Students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 declared, overall pass percentage recorded at 88.78

CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 declared, overall pass percentage recorded at 88.78 01:27

 CBSE has announced class 12 board exam results on its official website. Students can check their results online at cbse.nic.in. Overall pass percentage is recorded at 88.78, compared to 83.4 last year. Exams of 12 papers were cancelled in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Results for pending exams have been...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board of education in Indian state of Maharashtra

Maharashtra Board HSC Exams 2020: MSBSHSE likely to declare class 10th result tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in

 More than 31 lakh candidates have appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020. The class 10th results will be declared at the board's official website..
DNA

Maharashtra Board HSC Exams 2020: MSBSHSE likely to declare class 12th result tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in

 More than 31 lakh candidates have appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020. The class 10th results will be declared at the board's official website..
DNA

Maharashtra Board Class 10th, Class 12th Results: MSBSHSE likely to declare result of HSC exams 2020 next week

 Maharashtra HSC 2020 results will be declared at the board's official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in. More than 31 lakh candidates..
DNA

Related videos from verified sources

CBSE class 10th results declared: 91.46 percent students pass | Oneindia News [Video]

CBSE class 10th results declared: 91.46 percent students pass | Oneindia News

CBSE has announced class 10 results. 91.46 per cent students have passed class 10 CBSE exams. Total 18,85,885 students had registered for class 10 exams this year out of which 18,73,015 appeared and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published
CBSE class 12 result | '98% students of Delhi govt schools passed exam': Kejriwal [Video]

CBSE class 12 result | '98% students of Delhi govt schools passed exam': Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi education model made history as pass percentage of the city-state's govt CBSE schools was recorded at 98. Earlier, Kejriwal took to Twitter and announced..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:17Published
CBSE Class 12th results declared: How to check result, watch the video to find out | Oneindia News [Video]

CBSE Class 12th results declared: How to check result, watch the video to find out | Oneindia News

The wait of class 12th students of Arts, Commerce and Science streams is finally over as the board has declared the results today at its official result portal. CBSE directly released the scorecard on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

MSBSHSE Class 12th Results 2020: Maharashtra Board HSC result delayed, to be declared tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in

 Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) class 12th results were to be declared on Wednesday but have been delayed and will...
DNA Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this

AdityaKulkarni3

Aditya Kulkarni @rjraunac 10th: 91.33% (Maharashtra Board) 12th: 84% (Maharashtra Board, without joining any classes) Engineering (… https://t.co/RX0GvUl3nE 6 hours ago

vclairvoyant

🚩 विनोद™🚩 Mera Score 10th : 86% 12th : 68% Graduation : First Class ! Maharashtra Board ! https://t.co/3Y5j19iCSF 7 hours ago

Rutuja68092763

Rutujaa ⚡ Government surprisingly announcing CBSE class 10th and 12th results. Maharashtra state board thinking like that. Le… https://t.co/libt2vCiuV 8 hours ago

mnkarajgi

MK @rjraunac 10th 1st class Pu second class Karnataka board. Jahan is coivd me bhi exams are cumpolsery. Maharashtra… https://t.co/ukL36Q7x53 9 hours ago

MUza107

MrUza09 Please Note..👇hsc July 15 to 20, 2020 HSC Result 2020 date is expected between July 15 to 20, 2020. Maharashtra Cla… https://t.co/nE4Qx2LeY2 10 hours ago

RamkrushnaGai12

Ramkrushna Gaikwad @marathi_mulgi__ Class 10th :- 97.82 Class 12th :- 90.77 Maharashtra board 11 hours ago

OnkarBhagwat29

OmBhagwat @rjraunac 10th - 61.28% 12th - 59.00%+ 1.00% = 60.00% In 12th Maharashtra board gave me 1% grace and ended up in… https://t.co/J6OSSyy5U6 19 hours ago

8585Mayu

mayu_8585 RT @edushikshaguide: Maharashtra HSC 2020 results will be declared at the board's official website https://t.co/qcr5uroImW and https://t.co… 1 day ago