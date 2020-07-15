Air India institutes 'leave without pay' for up to 5 years
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () *New Delhi:* Even as the privatisation process drags on, national carrier Air India has instituted a scheme whereby employees can opt to take ‘leave without pay ranging from six months to up to five years.
Additionally, the airline's management will also have the option to send any employee on leave.
