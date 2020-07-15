Global  
 

One News Page

Air India institutes 'leave without pay' for up to 5 years

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Even as the privatisation process drags on, national carrier Air India has instituted a scheme whereby employees can opt to take ‘leave without pay ranging from six months to up to five years.

Additionally, the airline's management will also have the option to send any employee on leave.

An Air India staff...
