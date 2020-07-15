Global  
 

J&K HC asks SASB, govt to take decision on Amarnath Yatra

Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Jammu and Kashmir high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and the Union Territory administration to take a decision on the annual Amarnath Yatra taking into consideration the safety of all stakeholders including pilgrims, security personnel and locals in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
