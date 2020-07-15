J&K HC asks SASB, govt to take decision on Amarnath Yatra

'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme launched in J-K's Udhampur



The 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme was launched in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir as a pilot test. The scheme enables ration cardholders to access PDS benefits from any fair price shop in the country. 'One Nation, One Ration Card' will help migrant labourers, who go to other places in search of employment, avail food grains. Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Dr Piyush Singla said, "In district Udhampur, this initiative has been launched on 22 depot as a pilot project. Successful transactions are being monitored. Issues regarding the portal are being settled. It is being done on a digital platform with POS authentication."

