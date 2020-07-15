J&K HC asks SASB, govt to take decision on Amarnath Yatra
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Jammu and Kashmir high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and the Union Territory administration to take a decision on the annual Amarnath Yatra taking into consideration the safety of all stakeholders including pilgrims, security personnel and locals in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to media persons on July 17, 9 Rashtriya Rifles Sector Commander (Kulgam), Brigadier VS Thakur, said the inputs suggest that terrorists are planning to target the Amarnath Yatra. "There are inputs that they (terrorists) would try their best to target the yatra. NH-44 continues to be...
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 18 offered prayers at Amarnath Temple. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and Army Chief General MM Naravane. The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. He will take stock of the situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC). On the first day of his visit, the Defence Minister interacted with the troops in Lukung, Ladakh.
Amid re-imposed COVID lockdown, people are fulfilling their hobbies which they forgot in their busy lives in Jammu and Kashmir. Residents of Srinagar are buying seasonal flower plants and fancy plants to beautify their gardens and fulfill their hobby of gardening. During COVID-19 lockdown, people stay at home to safeguard them from the dreadful virus and the attention towards the flower gardens at home increases day by day in Kashmir. Last week, a strict lockdown was re-imposed by the Srinagar administration due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 6,122 active cases and 254 deaths due to the invisible virus till date.
The 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme was launched in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir as a pilot test. The scheme enables ration cardholders to access PDS benefits from any fair price shop in the country. 'One Nation, One Ration Card' will help migrant labourers, who go to other places in search of employment, avail food grains. Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Dr Piyush Singla said, "In district Udhampur, this initiative has been launched on 22 depot as a pilot project. Successful transactions are being monitored. Issues regarding the portal are being settled. It is being done on a digital platform with POS authentication."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the chief ministers of 15 states and Union Territories (UTs) via video conferencing in the national capital on June 17. PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of 15 states and union territories, who were present in the meeting observed two-minute silence as a tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley clash on June 16.
While interacting with the chief ministers of 15 states and Union Territories (UTs) via video conferencing in the national capital on June 17, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on sacrifice of Indian Army jawans in Galwan Valley clash on June 15. He said, "India wants peace but when instigated, India is capable of giving a befitting reply, be it any kind of situation." "Indian Army soldiers died fighting in clash," PM Modi added.
While interacting with the chief ministers of 15 states and Union Territories (UTs) via video conferencing in the national capital on June 17, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on sacrifice of Indian Army jawans in Galwan Valley clash on June 15. He said, "I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important."
Annual Amarnath Yatra to be held in a restricted manner in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma and IG Police Mukesh singh accompanied by DC Kathua OP Bhagat and..