Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.1, 4.5 hit Assam, Gujarat

DNA Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Tremors were felt in Assam and Gujarat after two separate earthquakes hit the states on Thursday morning, National Center for Seismology said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Assam Assam State in northeast India

Floods wreak havoc in northeastern India [Video]

Floods wreak havoc in northeastern India

The swirling grey waters of the Brahmaputra, one of Asia's largest rivers, continued to wreak havoc in northeastern India's Assam state, displacing more than 2 million people, officials said on Tuesday.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Assam: Fifty dead and two million hit by India monsoon floods

 Heavy rain has submerged villages across Assam state, with tigers and rhinos also badly affected.
BBC News

Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

Tremors felt in Gujarat's Rajkot [Video]

Tremors felt in Gujarat's Rajkot

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on July 16. According to National Center for Seismology, earthquake was felt at around 07:40 am. Terrified residents rushed out of their houses after they felt earthquake.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published

Rahul Gandhi has lost his arms in Scindia and Pilot: Gujarat deputy CM

 Scindia's exit from the Congress in March this year along with 22 MLAs had led to the collapse of then Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. Pilot, who fell..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19: India's national recovery average is 63%, says Health Ministry [Video]

COVID-19: India's national recovery average is 63%, says Health Ministry

Health Ministry OSD, Rajesh Bhushan on COVID-19 cases said that 86% of the total cases are confined to 10 states. He said, "Two of these have 50% of these cases - Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu - and eight other states have 36% cases." On recovery rate, Health Ministry said, "There are 20 states that have a recovery rate which is more than the national average. India's national average is 63%. Of these states Uttar Pradesh has a recovery rate of 64%, Odisha 67%, Assam 65%, Gujarat 70%, Tamil Nadu has a recovery rate of 65%."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:31Published

National Centre for Seismology National Centre for Seismology


Related news from verified sources

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat's Rajkot

 An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on Thursday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
IndiaTimes

Hardik Patel made working president of Gujarat Congress

 In a major boost to the party in Gujarat, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed Hardik Patel as the working president of the state unit. In a...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Gujarat records 902 Covid cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours

 Just after four days of 800-plus daily Covid-19 positive cases, Gujarat for the first time breached 900-mark with 902 cases in 24 hours ending 5pm on Monday,...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this