TN 12th Results 2020: Tamil Nadu Class 12 results declared at tnresults.nic.in
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result: Tamil Nadu Board declared the TN Class 12 results 2020 on the official website of the board. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
