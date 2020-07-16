Gopalganj: Part of Bihar bridge collapses into river, days after inauguration by CM Nitish Kumar; Tejashwi slams govt; minister says ' approach slab has collapsed'
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () A portion of Sattarghat Bridge on Gandak River that was inaugurated by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar last month in Gopalganj collapsed on Wednesday after water flow increased in the river due to heavy rainfall.
RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the collapse of Sattarghat bridge Gandak river in Gopalganj district. He said, "The Bridge which took 8 years for construction..