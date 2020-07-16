Global  
 

Gopalganj: Part of Bihar bridge collapses into river, days after inauguration by CM Nitish Kumar; Tejashwi slams govt; minister says ' approach slab has collapsed'

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 July 2020
A portion of Sattarghat Bridge on Gandak River that was inaugurated by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar last month in Gopalganj collapsed on Wednesday after water flow increased in the river due to heavy rainfall.
News video: Bihar bridge collapse: Rs 263 crores washed away in 29 days, who is responsible? | Oneindia News

Bihar bridge collapse: Rs 263 crores washed away in 29 days, who is responsible? | Oneindia News 02:42

 India can breach 1 million Covid cases today; India seeks unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav aftre Pakistan claimed he did not seek review of death sentence; UGC releases responses from universities on conduct of final year exams, no final word on exam yet; Bihar bridge collapses 29 days after...

Bridge collapses in Bihar just a month after inauguration

 Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav slams Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after incident
Hindu


