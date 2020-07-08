|
India gets second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Kulbhushan Jadhav Indian national in Pakistani custody
India gets consular access to Kulbhushan JadhavIndia on Thursday got consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.
DNA
As Pak's Jadhav deadline nears, India again asks for unimpeded accessResponding to Pakistan's "invite" to seek a review of Kulbhushan Jadhav's sentencing, and also its second consular access offer, India has asked Islamabad to..
IndiaTimes
