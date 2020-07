Maharashtra: Elgar Parishad accused, poet P Varavara Rao tests Covid-19 positive Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Jailed poet, P Varavara Rao (79), accused in the Elgar Parishad case, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. He was admitted to JJ Hospital on Monday night. Rao has been in jail for 22 months and currently lodged at Taloja jail. 👓 View full article

