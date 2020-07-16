Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Not Sattarthat bridge, only approach road of a minor bridge damaged in Gopalganj': Bihar govt

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
The Bihar government on Thursday refuted media reports that the Sattarghat Mahasetu in Gopalganj district, which was made operational on June 15 to reduce the distance of Gopalganj district
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Main Sattarghat Bridge not damaged': Bihar Road Construction Minister

'Main Sattarghat Bridge not damaged': Bihar Road Construction Minister 01:15

 Bihar Road Construction Minister, Nand Kishore Yadav claimed that no damages have been caused to Sattarghat Bridge, the approach slab that collapsed is 2-km away from main bridge in Gopalganj. "The approach slab that has collapsed is 2 km away from main Sattarghat Bridge; no damages have been caused...

You Might Like


Tweets about this