Pilot vs Gehlot: Rajasthan HC to hear rebel Congress MLAs plea against disqualification notice on Friday

BJP not thinking of floor test as of now: Rajasthan LoP



While speaking to ANI in Jaipur on July 15, the Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria said party does not feel the need of floor test as of now amid current political crisis in Rajasthan. He said, "If we feel the need, the party (BJP) will sit together and make a decision." "We had decided the timing of our meeting based on Sachin Pilot's press conference but now that it has been cancelled, I have told Vasundhara Raje Scindia to try to arrive here (in Jaipur) by evening," LoP Kataria added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:34 Published on January 1, 1970