|
Pilot vs Gehlot: Rajasthan HC to hear rebel Congress MLAs plea against disqualification notice on Friday
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Pilot and the MLAs from his camp approached the Rajasthan High Court over disqualification notice seeking the quashing and setting aside of the show cause notice issued to them on July 14 by the Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
Gehlot may’ve won the day but his govt remains vulnerable stillRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may have succeeded in sniffing out and staving a coup against his government, though the storm clouds continue to hover, but the spat..
IndiaTimes
Gehlot tears into Pilot: Impeccable English & personality not enoughRajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday made a scathing attack on his former deputy Sachin Pilot, accusing him of conspiring with the BJP to defeat..
IndiaTimes
Gehlot attacks Pilot, says ‘you were part of horse trading’Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday made a scathing attack on his former deputy Sachin Pilot, accusing him of conspiring with the BJP to defeat..
IndiaTimes
MLAs slam Gehlot, ask how much money was given to them when they joined Congress from BSP
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50Published
Rajasthan High Court High Court for Indian state of Rajasthan at Jodhpur
Sachin Pilot, rebel Congress MLAs move Rajasthan HC against Speaker's disqualification notice
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:40Published
Sachin Pilot moves Rajasthan HC against disqualification notice issued by Assembly SpeakerOn Wednesday, Joshi issued a notice to Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs for not attending Congress Legislative Party meetings.
DNA
Member of the Legislative Assembly (India) member of a state government of India
Disqualification notice to Pilot, 18 MLAs brings issue of Speaker's power to fore againAmid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the Assembly speaker has entertained a plea by the ruling Congress party which seeks disqualification of MLAs. The..
IndiaTimes
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Unicameral legislature of the Indian state of Rajasthan
BJP not thinking of floor test as of now: Rajasthan LoP
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:34Published
Rajasthan political crisis: CM should first prove majority on floor, says Gulab Chand Kataria
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:15Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this