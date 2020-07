Virgin Bhanupriya movie review: This Urvashi Rautela starrer should have remained a virgin at the drawing board Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

It is not enough that this Zee5's Virgin Bhanupriya film is so bad, it also unapologetically indulges in homophobia, body-shaming, patriarchy, man-children, guilt-trip manipulations, date rape, abuse of feminism and every toxicity imaginable. 👓 View full article

