|
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat conspiring to topple Gehlot govt: Congress
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
"Yesterday, shocking tapes were aired by the media in which Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP leader Sanjay Jain and Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma spoke about bribing MLAs and bringing down Rajasthan government. Congress has suspended MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the primary membership of the party. The party has also issued show-cause notices to them," Surjewala said.
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Indian politician
Congress says BJP involved in 'horse-trading' in Rajasthan, demands FIR against Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat
IndiaTimes
Jal Shakti Minister halts his journey to help two injured men in Jodhpur
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
Bhanwar Lal Sharma Indian politician
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
'Audio is fake': Congress MLA on clips where he heard conspiring to topple Rajasthan govt
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:02Published
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Raje keeps mumFormer Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje has remained conspicuously silent on the political crisis in the state even as her party colleagues have spoken on the..
IndiaTimes
Top Congress leadership still wants to keep 'doors open' for Sachin Pilot: SourcesEven as a section of leaders within the Congress feels that Sachin Pilot has "gone too far", especially after he took the party to court over the..
IndiaTimes
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Rahul Gandhi issues warning, India's Covid-19 count could touch 20 lakh by August 10Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that as India's COVID-19 tally has crossed 10,00,000 mark and issued a warning that by August 10, more than 20,00,000..
IndiaTimes
Sachin Pilot, 18 MLAs move HC against anti-defection noticesSacked Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his band of 18 Congress MLAs on Thursday filed a petition in the high court, challenging the constitutional validity..
IndiaTimes
Pilot vs Gehlot: Rajasthan HC to hear rebel Congress MLAs plea against disqualification notice on FridayPilot and the MLAs from his camp approached the Rajasthan High Court over disqualification notice seeking the quashing and setting aside of the show cause notice..
DNA
Rebel Congress MLAs sought time to amend petition: Rajasthan govt's lawyer
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01Published
Member of the Legislative Assembly (India) member of a state government of India
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Rajasthan political crisis: Congress accuses BJP of being involved in horse tradingAICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that two audio recordings have surfaced in which the MLA Sharma, Union minister Shekhawat and a BJP leader Sanjay Jain..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan State in Northern India
The Pilots of Congress: How rebellion connects two generations in Rajasthan political crisis
IndiaTimes
Randeep Surjewala Indian politician
Come home to Jaipur if you're not joining BJP: Congress tells Sachin Pilot
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:22Published
Stop accepting BJP 'hospitality', come back, Randeep Surjewala tells Sachin PilotCongress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday said if dissident leader Sachin Pilot is not joining the BJP, he should stop accepting that party's..
IndiaTimes
Congress sacks Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan deputy CM, PCC chief"Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of deputy chief minister and ministerial posts respectively. Sachin Pilot has..
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this