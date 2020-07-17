Global  
 

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat conspiring to topple Gehlot govt: Congress

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 July 2020
"Yesterday, shocking tapes were aired by the media in which Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP leader Sanjay Jain and Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma spoke about bribing MLAs and bringing down Rajasthan government. Congress has suspended MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the primary membership of the party. The party has also issued show-cause notices to them," Surjewala said.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Will welcome anyone who wants to join BJP: Gajendra Shekhawat after removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy CM

Will welcome anyone who wants to join BJP: Gajendra Shekhawat after removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy CM 01:32

 Jal Shakti Minister and National General Secretary of BJP Farmer's Wing Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reacted on removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy chief minister. He said, "So many people joined BJP after its establishment, making it the world's largest party. If anyone, who believes in our ideology,...

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Indian politician

Jal Shakti Minister halts his journey to help two injured men in Jodhpur [Video]

Jal Shakti Minister halts his journey to help two injured men in Jodhpur

Union Minister of Jal Shakti and BJP MP from Jodhpur, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on June 29 helped two persons, who met an accident in Shergarh. Shekhawat was on his way to visit his Lok Sabha constituency when he encountered the scene, and decided to help.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Bhanwar Lal Sharma Indian politician


Ashok Gehlot Indian politician

'Audio is fake': Congress MLA on clips where he heard conspiring to topple Rajasthan govt [Video]

'Audio is fake': Congress MLA on clips where he heard conspiring to topple Rajasthan govt

Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma called audio clips in which he is purportedly heard conspiring to topple Rajasthan government as 'fake'. In a self-made video, he said, "The audio that has gone viral is fake. Officer on Special duty to Chief Minister (Ashok Gehlot), Lokesh Sharma is trying to pressurise MLAs by getting fake audios made as CM is in despair.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Raje keeps mum

 Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje has remained conspicuously silent on the political crisis in the state even as her party colleagues have spoken on the..
IndiaTimes

Top Congress leadership still wants to keep 'doors open' for Sachin Pilot: Sources

 Even as a section of leaders within the Congress feels that Sachin Pilot has "gone too far", especially after he took the party to court over the..
IndiaTimes

Indian National Congress Political party in India

Rahul Gandhi issues warning, India's Covid-19 count could touch 20 lakh by August 10

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that as India's COVID-19 tally has crossed 10,00,000 mark and issued a warning that by August 10, more than 20,00,000..
IndiaTimes

Sachin Pilot, 18 MLAs move HC against anti-defection notices

 Sacked Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his band of 18 Congress MLAs on Thursday filed a petition in the high court, challenging the constitutional validity..
IndiaTimes

Pilot vs Gehlot: Rajasthan HC to hear rebel Congress MLAs plea against disqualification notice on Friday

 Pilot and the MLAs from his camp approached the Rajasthan High Court over disqualification notice seeking the quashing and setting aside of the show cause notice..
DNA
Rebel Congress MLAs sought time to amend petition: Rajasthan govt's lawyer [Video]

Rebel Congress MLAs sought time to amend petition: Rajasthan govt's lawyer

The lawyer representing Rajasthan government's chief whip Mahesh Joshi, Abhay Kumar Bhandari informed that Sachin Pilot along with 18 rebel Congress MLAs, who had challenged Assembly Speaker's disqualification notice in High Court have sought time to amend the petition. "Time has been sought by the petitioner to amend the petition. The Court has given them time. Next hearing will be held when they will file the amended petition," said Bhandari. The ruling Congress has sought the disqualification of Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel Congress MLAs from the assembly for "anti-party activities". The notice stated disqualification of the MLAs from assembly under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India. The MLAs were asked to respond to the Speaker's notice by Friday (July 17).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published

Member of the Legislative Assembly (India) member of a state government of India


Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress accuses BJP of being involved in horse trading

 AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that two audio recordings have surfaced in which the MLA Sharma, Union minister Shekhawat and a BJP leader Sanjay Jain..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan State in Northern India


Randeep Surjewala Indian politician

Come home to Jaipur if you're not joining BJP: Congress tells Sachin Pilot [Video]

Come home to Jaipur if you're not joining BJP: Congress tells Sachin Pilot

After sacked Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said he was not joining the BJP, the Congress party has now asked him if that is indeed true, then the formed should immediately come out of the security cover of Haryana government, and come home in Jaipur. "We have seen Sachin Pilot's statement that he won't join BJP. I'd like to tell him that if you don't want that, then immediately come out of the security cover of BJP's Haryana govt. Stop all conversations with them and come back to your home in Jaipur," said Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:22Published

Stop accepting BJP 'hospitality', come back, Randeep Surjewala tells Sachin Pilot

 Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday said if dissident leader Sachin Pilot is not joining the BJP, he should stop accepting that party's..
IndiaTimes

Congress sacks Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan deputy CM, PCC chief

 "Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of deputy chief minister and ministerial posts respectively. Sachin Pilot has..
IndiaTimes

Notice put outside Rajasthan Congress MLA's residence over not attending CLP meetings [Video]

Notice put outside Rajasthan Congress MLA's residence over not attending CLP meetings

Congress party has put notice outside residence of party Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for not attending Congress Legislative Party meetings. The notice was put outside MLA Indraj Singh Gurjar's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
'These youngsters have no patience': Digvijaya Singh on Sachin Pilot row [Video]

'These youngsters have no patience': Digvijaya Singh on Sachin Pilot row

Congress leader Digivijaya Singh has said that young leaders in the Congress have no patience. Speaking on the Sachin Pilot saga, Digvijaya Singh said that these young leaders had been given top posts..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published
Sachin Pilot says not joining BJP; Congress sends notice: Latest updates [Video]

Sachin Pilot says not joining BJP; Congress sends notice: Latest updates

A day after being sacked as the Deputy CM of Rajasthan and the Rajasthan Congress chief, Sachin Pilot has said that he will not be joining BJP. He also accused those linking him with the saffron party..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:04Published

Pilot reaches Delhi; Congress tries to pacify Rajasthan factions

 With Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot in Delhi to meet the Congress high command and his camp claiming support of 25 MLAs, the Congress is trying to...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimes

Indiscipline will not be tolerated, says Rajasthan Congress chief Avinash Pandey

 The ruling Congress in Rajasthan has made it clear that it will not tolerate any indiscipline in the party.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

6 BSP MLAs in Rajasthan who joined Cong in focus again

 Six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs who had joined the ruling Congress in Rajasthan in 2019 are likely to play a crucial role in case chief minister Ashok Gehlot...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

