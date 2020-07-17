Gajendra Singh Shekhawat conspiring to topple Gehlot govt: Congress

Come home to Jaipur if you're not joining BJP: Congress tells Sachin Pilot



After sacked Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said he was not joining the BJP, the Congress party has now asked him if that is indeed true, then the formed should immediately come out of the security cover of Haryana government, and come home in Jaipur. "We have seen Sachin Pilot's statement that he won't join BJP. I'd like to tell him that if you don't want that, then immediately come out of the security cover of BJP's Haryana govt. Stop all conversations with them and come back to your home in Jaipur," said Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

