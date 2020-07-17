Global  
 

Congress accuses BJP of destabilising Rajasthan govt, suspends two party members over alleged horsetrading

DNA Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Special Operations Group (SOG) lodged 2 FIRs over purported audio clip about a conspiracy to topple Rajasthan Government.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
Sachin Pilot says not joining BJP; Congress sends notice: Latest updates

Sachin Pilot says not joining BJP; Congress sends notice: Latest updates 01:04

 A day after being sacked as the Deputy CM of Rajasthan and the Rajasthan Congress chief, Sachin Pilot has said that he will not be joining BJP. He also accused those linking him with the saffron party of maligning him. Meanwhile, the Congress has sent notices to Sachin Pilot and other legislators who...

Rajasthan HC adjourns hearing on rebel Congress MLAs' plea till Monday

 The notices issued by the Speaker to MLAs had asked them to respond by Friday to the Congress move to disqualify them from the state assembly.
DNA
'Manufactured audio clip': BJP on fresh allegations by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis

'Manufactured audio clip': BJP on fresh allegations by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on July 17 said the Congress is levelling "baseless allegations" against the party in Rajasthan through "manufactured audio clip". "BJP rejects all the baseless allegations being levelled against the BJP leaders by Congress in Rajasthan. Actually, Congress is frustrated as it couldn't put its house in order. They want to blame BJP for their failures by using a manufactured audio clip," said Patra after Congress accused BJP for involving in horse trading amid Rajasthan political crisis.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Audio 'manufactured', Congress acting in frustration: BJP

 The BJP on Friday dismissed as "manufactured" some audio clips, which the Congress has cited to accuse it of trying to topple the Rajasthan government, and said..
IndiaTimes

Haryana police stop Rajasthan cops from entering dissidents' hotel in Gurgaon

 A Rajasthan police team was on Friday evening stopped by Haryana police from entering a hotel in Gurgaon, where some dissident Congress MLAs are said to be holed..
IndiaTimes
Sachin Pilot, dissident MLAs get 4-day breather: Speaker's action on hold till Tuesday evening

 Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress dissident MLAs on Friday got a four-day reprieve from any action by the assembly speaker on the disqualification notices..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan crisis: Pilot dials Chidambaram & Singhvi, what did they talk about? | Oneindia News

Rajasthan crisis: Pilot dials Chidambaram & Singhvi, what did they talk about? | Oneindia News

Sachin Pilot has dialled two senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Abhishek Manu Singhvi after his party initiated legal action against him. This was their conversation in the backdrop of the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:17Published
Sachin Pilot has been invited thrice: Surjewala

Sachin Pilot has been invited thrice: Surjewala

While addressing a joint press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur on July 17, the member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), Randeep Singh Surjewala about inviting Sachin Pilot back said, "Around thrice..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:41Published
'Audio tapes reveal Gajendra Shekhawat's involvement in bribing MLAs': Surjewala

'Audio tapes reveal Gajendra Shekhawat's involvement in bribing MLAs': Surjewala

While addressing a joint press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur on July 17, member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke on Rajasthan political situation and audio tapes..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published

'BJP trying to topple Rajasthan govt': Highlights
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan govt crisis: Cong claims support of 109 MLAs

 Hours after Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot declared open rebellion and claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government in the state is in minority,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian Express

