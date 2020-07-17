Uttarakhand to impose complete lockdown on weekends to stop spread of COVID-19
Friday, 17 July 2020 () Uttarakhand government on Friday said it will impose strict lockdown on weekends to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the guidelines will be issued soon.
A complete lockdown has come into effect in Karnataka's Kalaburagi from July 14. The streets looked deserted while shops were closed. The District Administration has ordered lockdown in Kalaburagi from 14th to 20th July, to control the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was imposed after over 70...
Two Nigerian students of Roorkee Institute of Technology (RIT) in Uttarakhand were thrashed allegedly by the security guards of the private college. Eight people have been arrested in the case, police said. The incident happened after the two African nationals had gone out of their college to eat since the accommodation facilities were hit after the COVID-19 lockdown. The incident came to light after the video showing the two students getting beaten up went viral on social media.
Massive boulders fell from mountains, blocking Badrinath highway at Pagal Nala and Lam Bagar in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on July 16. Boulders fell following heavy rainfall last night. The operation to clear the highway is underway.
The lockdowns have badly affected the tourism of Uttarakhand. Several people lost their jobs and hotel industry, which is totally dependent on visitors, is also facing the hardship. According to state Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the Uttarakhand government has decided to open religious places and hotels and these decisions will normalize the affected businesses in the state. He also emphasized that tourism industry and other businesses dependant on it.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat set a target to screen everyone in the state in next 10 days. "Our aim is that everyone should be screened especially, children and senior citizens. I have given a target to screen everyone in the state in the next 10 days," said CM Rawat.
Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat on May 29 said cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the state, but will also stop because all the cases are related to the migrants who have returned. This will be brought under control, he added. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand stands at 500, which includes 4 deaths so far.