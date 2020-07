The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the Class 10 secondary examination (Madhyamik) results today at 10 AM on the board's official...

Live: West Bengal board Class 10 results to be out today WB Madhyamik result 2020 will be announced around 10.00 am today on the official website of West Bengal Results — wbresults.nic.in. Students who await the WB...

IndiaTimes 2 days ago