No 'Operation Lotus' in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis after meeting Shah
Friday, 17 July 2020 () Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said no "Operation Lotus" was happening in Maharashtra as the Maha Vikas Aghadi govt will collapse on its own due to its "internal contradictions". Fadnavis made this statement in New Delhi, after a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah. Fadnavis claimed that his meeting with Shah was "non-political".
Responding to the allegations made by the Congress on BJP ending an alliance to dissolve the government, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said "These are the usual wording from their side". He delivered the statement while leaving from Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi.
A delegation led by LoP Devendra Fadnavis met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to handover the memorandum seeking assistance for the people affected in the Konkan region due to cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai on June 13. "I along with some BJP leaders toured Konkan region for 2 days. Today, we apprised the Chief Minister about the situation in Konkan. Horticulturists have suffered a major loss there and the govt aid is insufficient," Fadnavis said. "I've urged the CM to change the basis of providing aid and waive off loans of horticulturists and fishermen. We've also put forth our demands related to tourism sector there. Even electricity has not been restored which should be done at the earliest," he further added.
Former chief minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on June 13 stated that state government is trying to keep number of COVID-19 cases low by testing less number of samples. "Maharashtra has capacity to test 38000 samples per day for COVID-19 but only 14000 tests are conducted. Mumbai has capacity to test 12000 samples per day but only 4000 tests happen," he added. The total number in Maharashtra stands at 101141, which includes 3717 deaths so far.
Minister for Transport and Soldiers Welfare in Rajasthan Pratap Khachariyawas said that Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot have said if audio tape is proven to be false he will resign from politics. "MHA jumped into this matter as their political leaders told them they may get trapped as SOG Rajasthan has evidence and audio clip is authentic. Nation knows CM's honesty. He had said if audio is proven to be false, he'll retire from politics. After this, Gajendra Singh, Gulab Chand Kataria, Satish Poonia, Rajendra Rathore declared the audio to be false. Can they give a statement like CM? Narendra Modi and Amit Shah should come to the front, they should say if they will resign. The CM has said clearly," said Khachariyawas.
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 11,55,191 on July 21. Total active cases reached 4,02,529 and death toll has reached 28,084 today. Maharashtra reported 8,369 new COVID-19 cases and 246 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,27,031 including 1,82,217 recovered and 1,32,236 active cases. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai's Dharavi area reported 10 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total cases to 2,502 out of which 151 cases are active. Tamil Nadu reports 75 deaths and 4,965 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 51,344 and 2,626 deaths. 1349 COVID-19 positive cases, 1200 recovered/discharged/migrated and 27 deaths reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,25,096 including 1,06,118 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3690 deaths. 5651 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 15,201 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. A total of 8,51,311 tests have been done so far.
While addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on July 21, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa announced that lockdown will not be extended in the state "as economy is also important". He said, "There will be no lockdown from tomorrow, people need to get back to work, economy is also very important. We have to fight COVID-19 while maintaining stable economy." "Lockdown is not the solution, now restrictions will be placed only in containment zones," Karnataka CM added. "People who came from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu added to the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka. Experts have suggested a 5T strategy - Trace, Track, Test, Treat and Technology," BS Yediyurappa further stated. There are over 42222 active cases in Karnataka.
Energy Minister of Maharashtra, Dr. Nitin Raut claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to dislodge the running state government. He made this statement while hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister of state Devendra Fadnavis for questioning the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over COVID-19 situation in the state. The minister said, "BJP is trying to get down the state government of Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis should stop dreaming 'Mungerilal ke sapne' of toppling Maharashtra government,"Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government formed by Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The alliance took BJP's chance to form the government in 2019 Maharashtra elections. Uddhav Thackeray-led government has faced a lot of flak over the issue of sending migrant labourers home.
A body was found near waterlogged road under Minto Bridge on July 19. It was retrieved by a trackman working at New Delhi yard. Trackman Ramniwas Meena said, "I spotted the body while I was on duty at the tracks. I came down, swam and retrieved it. The body was floating in front of a bus." Road was severely waterlogged following rainfall early morning on July 19.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 03 chaired high level meeting on preparedness to tackle flood situation in different parts of country. Senior officials of National Disaster Management Authority..
A meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over COVID-19 situation, is underway at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Health Secretary are present..