No 'Operation Lotus' in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis after meeting Shah

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said no "Operation Lotus" was happening in Maharashtra as the Maha Vikas Aghadi govt will collapse on its own due to its "internal contradictions". Fadnavis made this statement in New Delhi, after a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah. Fadnavis claimed that his meeting with Shah was "non-political".
