|
'Our major partnerships are stronger and international standing higher': Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said "Our major partnerships are stronger and international standing higher."
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rahul Gandhi Indian politician
Rahul Gandhi targets Centre, says PM Modi's constant blunders, indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India"Since 2014, the PM's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words don't suffice in the world of..
IndiaTimes
India's COVID-19 caseload could jump to 20 lakh by Aug 10, warns Rahul GandhiIndia's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 10 lakh-mark after 34,956 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family..
DNA
Rahul Gandhi: India will cross 20-lakh Covid-19 cases by August 10, govt must take concrete steps"10,00,000-mark has been crossed. If Covid-19 spreads at this pace, by August 10, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country," the former Congress chief..
IndiaTimes
Rahul Gandhi issues warning, India's Covid-19 count could touch 20 lakh by August 10Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that as India's COVID-19 tally has crossed 10,00,000 mark and issued a warning that by August 10, more than 20,00,000..
IndiaTimes
Jaishankar Indian actor
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Sachin Pilot, dissident MLAs get 4-day breather: Speaker's action on hold till Tuesday eveningSachin Pilot and 18 other Congress dissident MLAs on Friday got a four-day reprieve from any action by the assembly speaker on the disqualification notices..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan crisis: 2 FIRs lodged on complaints of horse-tradingCongress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had earlier in the day demanded the arrest of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal..
IndiaTimes
Congress lodges two FIRs over audio tapes on conspiracy to topple Raj govt"There were two complaints from Mahesh Joshi (Congress leader), it is with respect to the audio that went viral yesterday. We registered 2 FIRs under section..
IndiaTimes
Congress demands Rajasthan govt to register FIR against Minister Gajendra Shekhawat
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:03Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this