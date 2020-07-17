'Our major partnerships are stronger and international standing higher': Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Congress demands Rajasthan govt to register FIR against Minister Gajendra Shekhawat



Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accused Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of bribing rebel Congress MLAs, citing audio recordings. He said, "We demand Rajasthan Government and Special Operations Group (SOG) to register FIR and arrest the culprits as plenty of evidence has surfaced now." "I demand that an FIR is registered by SOG against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and a probe is initiated into the tape. If it is suspected that he could influence the probe, then a warrant should be issued and he should be arrested immediately," Surjewala added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 03:03 Published on January 1, 1970