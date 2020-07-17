Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Our major partnerships are stronger and international standing higher': Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said "Our major partnerships are stronger and international standing higher."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rahul Gandhi slams govt over video of cops assaulting Dalit farmer couple in MP

Rahul Gandhi slams govt over video of cops assaulting Dalit farmer couple in MP 01:58

 Rahul Gandhi has slammed the government over the  video of cops assaulting a dalit farmer couple in Madhya Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi posted the video on his social media account and wrote, 'our fight is against this mindset and injustice'. The video, which has gone viral, has led to outrage forcing the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Rahul Gandhi targets Centre, says PM Modi's constant blunders, indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India

 "Since 2014, the PM's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words don't suffice in the world of..
IndiaTimes

India's COVID-19 caseload could jump to 20 lakh by Aug 10, warns Rahul Gandhi

 India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 10 lakh-mark after 34,956 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family..
DNA

Rahul Gandhi: India will cross 20-lakh Covid-19 cases by August 10, govt must take concrete steps

 "10,00,000-mark has been crossed. If Covid-19 spreads at this pace, by August 10, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country," the former Congress chief..
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi issues warning, India's Covid-19 count could touch 20 lakh by August 10

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that as India's COVID-19 tally has crossed 10,00,000 mark and issued a warning that by August 10, more than 20,00,000..
IndiaTimes

Jaishankar Jaishankar Indian actor


Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Sachin Pilot, dissident MLAs get 4-day breather: Speaker's action on hold till Tuesday evening

 Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress dissident MLAs on Friday got a four-day reprieve from any action by the assembly speaker on the disqualification notices..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan crisis: 2 FIRs lodged on complaints of horse-trading

 Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had earlier in the day demanded the arrest of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal..
IndiaTimes

Congress lodges two FIRs over audio tapes on conspiracy to topple Raj govt

 "There were two complaints from Mahesh Joshi (Congress leader), it is with respect to the audio that went viral yesterday. We registered 2 FIRs under section..
IndiaTimes
Congress demands Rajasthan govt to register FIR against Minister Gajendra Shekhawat [Video]

Congress demands Rajasthan govt to register FIR against Minister Gajendra Shekhawat

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accused Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of bribing rebel Congress MLAs, citing audio recordings. He said, "We demand Rajasthan Government and Special Operations Group (SOG) to register FIR and arrest the culprits as plenty of evidence has surfaced now." "I demand that an FIR is registered by SOG against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and a probe is initiated into the tape. If it is suspected that he could influence the probe, then a warrant should be issued and he should be arrested immediately," Surjewala added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:03Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Guna, MP: Outrage over video of cops assaulting farmer couple, Rahul Gandhi reacts | Oneindia News [Video]

Guna, MP: Outrage over video of cops assaulting farmer couple, Rahul Gandhi reacts | Oneindia News

A Dalit couple in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district drank pesticide in a suicide attempt on Tuesday after being forced to watch as their crops were bulldozed by revenue department officials. In disturbing..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:43Published
Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress

While addressing a joint press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur on July 13, the member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke on Rajasthan political crisis. He said, "If..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published
Rahul Gandhi not a doctor, willing to give him a demo: AgVa rejects allegations of faulty ventilators [Video]

Rahul Gandhi not a doctor, willing to give him a demo: AgVa rejects allegations of faulty ventilators

Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre is procuring 'substandard' ventilators from a private firm amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Professor Diwakar Vaish, the owner of AgVa..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Rajasthan MLAs challenge notices, seek time to file fresh petition

 Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident leaders on Thursday moved the High Court, challenging the notices from the Rajasthan Speaker over a Congress move to...
Mid-Day

New Congress breaks records, but renews old battles

 The 116th Congress was sworn in on Thursday and Nancy Pelosi was elected House Speaker. CBS News contributor and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and CBSN...
CBS News

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat conspiring to topple Gehlot govt: Congress

 "Yesterday, shocking tapes were aired by the media in which Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP leader Sanjay Jain and Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this