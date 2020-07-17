Rajasthan SOG team enters Manesar resort where Sachin Pilot camp MLAs are staying

Sachin Pilot has been invited thrice: Surjewala



While addressing a joint press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur on July 17, the member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), Randeep Singh Surjewala about inviting Sachin Pilot back said, "Around thrice I came in front of the media and said that all doors are open for Sachin Pilot in Congress party. Now, conveying my further message through media will not be apt or appropriate," Surjewala added. "The tapes that have surfaced between yesterday evening and today morning show that BJP has, prima facie, conspired to topple Congress govt and buy MLAs' loyalty," Congress leader further stated.

