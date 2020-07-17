Rajasthan SOG team enters Manesar resort where Sachin Pilot camp MLAs are staying

Global  
 

Friday, 17 July 2020
The team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police that was waiting outside the resort in Manesar where Sachin Pilot camp Congress MLAs are staying, was allowed to enter the resort.
 A team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police reached at the resort in Haryana's Manesar where Congress MLAs are staying. It is said that the state police's Special Operations Group which comes directly under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, as he handles the home portfolio seemingly to...

High drama at Manesar resort after Rajasthan SOG arrives to question Sachin Pilot camp MLAs

 Two FIRs were registered by the SOG earlier in the day based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes. Union Minister Gajendra..
DNA

Sachin Pilot, dissident MLAs get 4-day breather: Speaker's action on hold till Tuesday evening

 Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress dissident MLAs on Friday got a four-day reprieve from any action by the assembly speaker on the disqualification notices..
IndiaTimes

Division bench hears Pilot camps' petition, Speaker to take up disqualification plea this evening

 A division bench of the Rajasthan high court on Friday began hearing a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs, challenging the..
IndiaTimes
Sachin Pilot has been invited thrice: Surjewala [Video]

Sachin Pilot has been invited thrice: Surjewala

While addressing a joint press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur on July 17, the member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), Randeep Singh Surjewala about inviting Sachin Pilot back said, "Around thrice I came in front of the media and said that all doors are open for Sachin Pilot in Congress party. Now, conveying my further message through media will not be apt or appropriate," Surjewala added. "The tapes that have surfaced between yesterday evening and today morning show that BJP has, prima facie, conspired to topple Congress govt and buy MLAs' loyalty," Congress leader further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:41Published

Watch: Sachin Pilot loyalists hit back at Ashok Gehlot over 'horse-trading' charge [Video]

Watch: Sachin Pilot loyalists hit back at Ashok Gehlot over 'horse-trading' charge

The battle in Rajasthan between the Gehlot and the Sachin Pilot camp continues to simmer. After CM Ashok Gehlot said that he has proof of horse-trading, now MLAs loyal to Sachin Pilot have hit back at..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
International flights: Bubble travel with US & France, flights to resume from tomorrow|Oneindia News [Video]

International flights: Bubble travel with US & France, flights to resume from tomorrow|Oneindia News

India has signed bilateral agreements with France and the US that will allow airlines of each country to operate international flights starting Friday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:33Published
Sachin Pilot moves Rajasthan High Court, what will happen next in Congress Vs Congress fight [Video]

Sachin Pilot moves Rajasthan High Court, what will happen next in Congress Vs Congress fight

Sachin Pilot and other Congress rebels today challenged in the Rajasthan High Court a move to disqualify them as MLAs in a dramatic escalation of the party's crisis in Rajasthan. In the latest..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:05Published

Rajasthan SOG team enters Manesar resort where Sachin Pilot camp MLAs are staying

 The team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police that was waiting outside the resort in Manesar where Sachin Pilot camp Congress MLAs are staying,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Seeking self respect, say three MLAs from Pilot camp

 Three Rajasthan Congress MLAs -- Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena and Deepender Shekhawat from the Sachin Pilot camp, issued a joint statement on Tuesday saying...
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan political crisis | Sachin Pilot, supporters won't attend the second CLP Meet: source

 The same source also denied that the Pilot camp was keen on having key ministries like Home and Finance and insisted that the issue was one of "leadership and...
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimes

