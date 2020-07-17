|
Rajasthan SOG team enters Manesar resort where Sachin Pilot camp MLAs are staying
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
The team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police that was waiting outside the resort in Manesar where Sachin Pilot camp Congress MLAs are staying, was allowed to enter the resort.
