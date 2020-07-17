|
PM Modi calls for ‘reformed multilateralism’ at UN
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it was important to “assess the UN’s role and relevance in today’s world” while making a strong pitch for a “reformed multilateralism”. PM Modi was addressing the high-level segment of the UN-ECOSOC session on Friday, the first time after India rejoined the UNSC for two years. His virtual address was followed by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
India's Covid-19 recovery rate among best in world: PM ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's grass-roots health system is helping the country ensure one of the best recovery rates in the world as he..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19: India extended medical assistance to over 150 countries, says PM Modi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18Published
India actively supported UN's development work, first ECOSOC president was Indian: PM Modi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14Published
United Nations Intergovernmental organization
Fury of the pandemic provides the context for rebirth and reform of the UN: PM ModiAsserting that only reformed multilateralism can meet the aspirations of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the United Nations was originally..
IndiaTimes
At 273 million people, India records largest reduction in number of people living in poverty: UNThe data, released by the United Nations development programme (UNDP) and the Oxford poverty and human development initiative (OPHI), shows that 65 out of 75..
IndiaTimes
UN blacklists Pakistan Taliban terror group's leaderUNITED NATIONS: The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group's leader Mehsud has been designated as a global terrorist by the UN for participating in the..
WorldNews
Wang Yi (politician) Chinese diplomat and politician
Why China doesn’t clearly define its bordersBarely three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s’ visit to Ladakh on July 3, China’s State Counsellor and Foreign Minster, Wang Yi, called India’s..
WorldNews
COVID-19: 'China will never stop moving forward', says Chinese Foreign Minister
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
Pointing fingers at others will damage one's own reputation: China on COVID-19 global criticism
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this