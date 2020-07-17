Global  
 

PM Modi calls for 'reformed multilateralism' at UN

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 July 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it was important to “assess the UN’s role and relevance in today’s world” while making a strong pitch for a “reformed multilateralism”. PM Modi was addressing the high-level segment of the UN-ECOSOC session on Friday, the first time after India rejoined the UNSC for two years. His virtual address was followed by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi.
