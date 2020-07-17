PM Modi calls for ‘reformed multilateralism’ at UN

Pointing fingers at others will damage one's own reputation: China on COVID-19 global criticism



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on May 24 defended the country against global criticism over its handling of COVID-19 outbreak, saying pointing fingers at others will damage one's own reputation. "COVID-19 drives home once again that no country, no matter how strong it is, can insulate itself from a global challenge. The disaster wrecks havoc watching from an apparently safe distance and sitting idle will eventually backfire. Pointing fingers at others will only damaging one's own reputation. Self-conceit and blame shifting instead of helping any country solve this problem will only hurt other countries' legitimate rights and interests," he added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published on January 1, 1970