Rajnath Singh: India not a weak country

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
India is not a weak country and no power in the world can touch even an inch of its land, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday as he visited Ladakh to carry out a comprehensive review of the security scenario in the wake of the border standoff with China. Addressing Army and ITBP jawans in Lukung, Singh said talks are...
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rajnath Singh inspects machine gun, witnesses armed forces' para dropping skills

Rajnath Singh inspects machine gun, witnesses armed forces' para dropping skills 01:20

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inspected Pika machine gun in Leh's Stakna. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen Naravane were also present. The visit comes in wake of the border row with China. The trio also witnessed para dropping exercise of the armed forces. Rajnath Singh is on a day-long visit...

