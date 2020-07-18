Rajnath Singh: India not a weak country

Saturday, 18 July 2020 () India is not a weak country and no power in the world can touch even an inch of its land, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday as he visited Ladakh to carry out a comprehensive review of the security scenario in the wake of the border standoff with China. Addressing Army and ITBP jawans in Lukung, Singh said talks are...
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that while talks are underway with China, he cannot guarantee to what extent it would be resolved. However, Rajnath Singh said that his government would ensure that..
