Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thunderstorm, rain likely in parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana:IMD

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
"Latest satellite imagery shows moderate to intense convection over parts of Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, South Punjab, Haryana, West UP, Bihar, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, northeastern states. Thunderstorm/lightening with rain likely over these areas," said IMD
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

India Meteorological Department India Meteorological Department meteorological agency of the Government of India

Rain lashes Mumbai, heavy showers on cards today [Video]

Rain lashes Mumbai, heavy showers on cards today

Rain lashed several parts of Mumbai on July 16. Vehicle movement was halted in Vikhroli area of the city. The India Meteorological Department predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in the city today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Watch: Water enters Hyderabad hospital following heavy rainfall [Video]

Watch: Water enters Hyderabad hospital following heavy rainfall

Water entered the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad on July 15 after heavy downpour. Heavy Rainfall lashed several parts of Hyderabad. The India Meteorological Department had predicted 'generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' in the city on July 15.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published
Parts of Mumbai heavily waterlogged following downpour [Video]

Parts of Mumbai heavily waterlogged following downpour

Downpour led to water-logging in various parts of the city. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested people stay to away from the shore. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy rains in the city and suburbs today. 3.28-meter high tide is expected at 7:02 pm.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

Uttarakhand Uttarakhand State in northern India

Uttarakhand to impose complete lockdown on weekends to stop spread of COVID-19

 Uttarakhand government on Friday said it will impose strict lockdown on weekends to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh..
DNA
Two Nigerian students of Roorkee Institute of Technology thrashed by security guards [Video]

Two Nigerian students of Roorkee Institute of Technology thrashed by security guards

Two Nigerian students of Roorkee Institute of Technology (RIT) in Uttarakhand were thrashed allegedly by the security guards of the private college. Eight people have been arrested in the case, police said. The incident happened after the two African nationals had gone out of their college to eat since the accommodation facilities were hit after the COVID-19 lockdown. The incident came to light after the video showing the two students getting beaten up went viral on social media.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published
Boulders fall on Badrinath highway, route blocked [Video]

Boulders fall on Badrinath highway, route blocked

Massive boulders fell from mountains, blocking Badrinath highway at Pagal Nala and Lam Bagar in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on July 16. Boulders fell following heavy rainfall last night. The operation to clear the highway is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Haryana Haryana State in northern India

Haryana starts clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine 'covaxin' at PGIMS Rohtak [Video]

Haryana starts clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine 'covaxin' at PGIMS Rohtak

Haryana started clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine 'covaxin' at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak. Vice-Chancellor OP Kalra said, "Today, we enrolled three subjects for human trails in the primary results they tolerated the vaccine very well, no adverse effect has been reported." State Health Minister Anil Vij also commented on the trail of vaccine and said it is really good news.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:32Published
SOG of Rajasthan Police enters at Manesar's resort where Congress MLAs are staying [Video]

SOG of Rajasthan Police enters at Manesar's resort where Congress MLAs are staying

A team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police reached at the resort in Haryana's Manesar where Congress MLAs are staying. It is said that the state police's Special Operations Group which comes directly under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, as he handles the home portfolio seemingly to collect evidence in the form of voice samples.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Not on talking terms for 1.5 years, but will hug Pilot if he returns, says Ashok Gehlot

 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday claimed that his former deputy Sachin Pilot had begun plotting the fall of his government from its inception and..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan political crisis: BJP files complaint against Congress over manufactured audio clip [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: BJP files complaint against Congress over manufactured audio clip

BJP's spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj has filed a complaint against Congress leaders Mahesh Joshi, Randeep Surjewala and others over a manufactured audio clip and false statements by Congress. He said, "Congress is running a campaign in Rajasthan to discredit the BJP leaders and that's why OSD to CM, Lokesh Sharma manufactured a fake audio clip. It defamed our party. I have filed a complaint against Congress leaders Mahesh Joshi, Randeep Surjewala, and others, at Ashok Nagar Police Station, over a manufactured audio clip and false statements by Congress."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Exit of Young Turks no loss for Congress: Rahul Gandhi

 A couple of days after Congress functionares denied he had taken a swipe at Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot, though without naming them, sources said Rahul..
IndiaTimes

Haryana police stop Rajasthan cops from entering dissidents' hotel in Gurgaon

 A Rajasthan police team was on Friday evening stopped by Haryana police from entering a hotel in Gurgaon, where some dissident Congress MLAs are said to be holed..
IndiaTimes

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Centre to send 3-member team to Bihar to review situation as Covid cases surge

 With Bihar witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Centre has decided to send a three-member multi-disciplinary team to the state to review and manage the..
IndiaTimes
Family carries dead body on cart due to ongoing strike of ambulance personnel in Bihar's Nalanda [Video]

Family carries dead body on cart due to ongoing strike of ambulance personnel in Bihar's Nalanda

The dead body of a woman was been taken on a cart after post-mortem in Nalanda district of Bihar. It is said that incident took place because of the ongoing strike of the ambulance personnel. The deceased's relative said, "After the autopsy, we didn't get any ambulance, so we carried out body in the cart. The woman forbade some people to sell liquor near the house, which led to her murder."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Bihar opposition parties want EC to assure that assembly polls won't trigger fresh spike in Covid cases

 Several opposition parties of Bihar on Friday urged the Election Commission to assure voters that the upcoming assembly polls do not become a "super spreader..
IndiaTimes

Coastal Andhra Coastal Andhra Region of Andhra Pradesh in India

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rain lashes parts of Shimla, likely to continue in parts of HP [Video]

Rain lashes parts of Shimla, likely to continue in parts of HP

Dark clouds covered the sky of Shimla city. Sudden rain lashed parts of Shimla and dipped the temperature further. IMD Shimla Director Manmohan Singh said, "Thunderstorm is expected on July 5 and July..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
Hyderabad, Dehradun get pleasant rains, Bihar and WB brave heavy showers [Video]

Hyderabad, Dehradun get pleasant rains, Bihar and WB brave heavy showers

Monsoon has knocked over most of the states of the country. Parts of Hyderabad received pleasant rain on June 29. Rains also lashed Uttarakhand's Dehradun. India Meteorological Department has predicted..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published
Parts of Uttarakhand and UP to witness monsoon from June 23: IMD [Video]

Parts of Uttarakhand and UP to witness monsoon from June 23: IMD

Briefing about the weather conditions, India Meteorological Department, Deputy Director Anand Sharma informed that parts of Uttarakhand and UP will witness monsoon from June 23. "Monsoon will enter..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 116 live updates | Centre asks Assam, Bihar, Odisha, W.B. to make renewed efforts to tackle virus

 India stands at the third position in number of coronavirus cases, with the U.S. leading the table followed by Brazil.
Hindu

Thunderstorm, rain likely in parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana:IMD

 "Latest satellite imagery shows moderate to intense convection over parts of Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, South Punjab, Haryana, West UP, Bihar, South Coastal...
IndiaTimes

Centre to send 3-member team to Bihar to review situation as Covid cases surge

 With Bihar witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Centre has decided to send a three-member multi-disciplinary team to the state to review and manage the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this