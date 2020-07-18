|
Thunderstorm, rain likely in parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana:IMD
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
"Latest satellite imagery shows moderate to intense convection over parts of Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, South Punjab, Haryana, West UP, Bihar, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, northeastern states. Thunderstorm/lightening with rain likely over these areas," said IMD
