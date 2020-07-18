Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robots deployed to serve COVID-19 patients in Vadodara based hospital

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Two robots have been deployed at Sir Sayajirao Gaekwad (SSG) Hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat, to serve food and medicines to Covid-19 patients. This initiative was taken as a precautionary measure to mitigate the risk of infection to the hospital staff. Apart from serving food, these robots can also be used for the screening of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of July 17, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of July 17, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 412 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 23 more from Thursday, with 29 patients discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 85%..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:42Published
Robot Interacts With Pediatric Patients At UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital [Video]

Robot Interacts With Pediatric Patients At UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital

Robin the robot is helping to ease the loneliness and anxiety of patients during the pandemic. Sara Donchey and Jeff Vaughn report.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:19Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of July 16, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of July 16, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 389 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 21 more from Wednesday, with 36 patients discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 88%..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:25Published

Tweets about this