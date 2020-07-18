|
Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Amarnath cave shrine
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the holy cave of Amarnath and offered prayers. Singh spent about an hour at the temple complex there. On Friday, defence minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir with the top military brass, officials said.
