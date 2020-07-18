Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Amarnath cave shrine

Dry fruit sellers suffer huge losses due to COVID-19 in Jammu



Coronavirus cases are growing in India which has impacted the economy. Dry fruit sellers in Jammu are suffering huge losses due to COVID-19. President of Fruit Retailers Association, Jyoti Gupta said, "If tourists don't arrive, we're zero. There's no certainty on resumption of Amarnath Yatra. Our items are perishable and are getting spoilt. We are requesting administration to help and support us."

