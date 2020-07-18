Global  
 

Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Amarnath cave shrine

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the holy cave of Amarnath and offered prayers. Singh spent about an hour at the temple complex there. On Friday, defence minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir with the top military brass, officials said.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rajnath Singh chairs security review meeting in Srinagar

Rajnath Singh chairs security review meeting in Srinagar 01:08

 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired security review meeting of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar on July 16. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, Lieutenant-Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, Army Chief MM Naravane, Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbagh Singh were present in the meeting....

