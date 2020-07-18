|
Even Rajiv Gandhi was handsome, spoke good English: Rebel Congress MLA to Ashok Gehlot
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Vishvendra Singh, who was recently removed from Rajasthan Cabinet, on Saturday took a jibe at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot saying that even former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was handsome and well-versed in English.
Rajiv Gandhi 6th Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Vishvendra Singh Indian politician
