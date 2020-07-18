Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Even Rajiv Gandhi was handsome, spoke good English: Rebel Congress MLA to Ashok Gehlot

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Vishvendra Singh, who was recently removed from Rajasthan Cabinet, on Saturday took a jibe at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot saying that even former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was handsome and well-versed in English.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Speaking good English, being handsome isn't everything: Ashok Gehlot's dig at Sachin Pilot

Speaking good English, being handsome isn't everything: Ashok Gehlot's dig at Sachin Pilot 02:24

 Taking a dig at sacked Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot amid the political tussle in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 14 said that speaking good English, giving good bytes and being handsome isn't everything. He said, "What is inside your heart for the country, your...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rajiv Gandhi Rajiv Gandhi 6th Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989


Ashok Gehlot Ashok Gehlot Indian politician

Rajasthan will move ahead by developing skills among youth: CM Gehlot [Video]

Rajasthan will move ahead by developing skills among youth: CM Gehlot

In the "Saksham Yuva Programme" organized on World Youth Skills Day, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot said that the state government is promoting skill development schemes with which the skills of the youth can be developed and prepare them for employment. He said that due to government's efforts in the last one and a half years, Rajasthan is moving fast in IT-based governance. We are also trying to reduce the burden of files in government offices and move towards digitization. In the program, the Chief Minister also released the vision document and 'Rozgar Sandesh' of the Department of Skill Planning and Entrepreneurship Development. Chief Minister also interacted with the youth trained in Industrial Training Institutes and centres run by RSLDC through video conferencing. He honoured one such person as a skills ambassador and also gave the logo and handed over a cheque of 25 thousand rupees. During the programme, CM Gehlot said that Rajasthan is ready to move forward in the field of skill development. The time has come that we all recognize the importance of skill development and open training centers to connect more and more youth with skill development. We are making an effort that along with skill development, entrepreneurship is also encouraged among the youth.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

BJP's demand for CBI probe amounts to admission of guilt: Congress on Rajasthan episode

 The BJP's demand for a CBI probe into the audio tapes that showed a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan "amounted to admission of..
IndiaTimes

Not on talking terms for 1.5 years, but will hug Pilot if he returns, says Ashok Gehlot

 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday claimed that his former deputy Sachin Pilot had begun plotting the fall of his government from its inception and..
IndiaTimes
SOG of Rajasthan Police enters at Manesar's resort where Congress MLAs are staying [Video]

SOG of Rajasthan Police enters at Manesar's resort where Congress MLAs are staying

A team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police reached at the resort in Haryana's Manesar where Congress MLAs are staying. It is said that the state police's Special Operations Group which comes directly under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, as he handles the home portfolio seemingly to collect evidence in the form of voice samples.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Rajasthan political crisis: Anti Corruption Bureau files FIR on Mahesh Joshi's complaint over viral audio clips [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Anti Corruption Bureau files FIR on Mahesh Joshi's complaint over viral audio clips

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan, filed an FIR on the complaint of Rajasthan Congress Chief Whip, Mahesh Joshi over viral audio clips case. "Mahesh Joshi had filed a complaint on June 10 that MLAs are being lured. There was no name in that complaint. Yesterday, on July 17, he gave a statement and submitted the audio clips. We have registered an FIR. In his statement, he named 3 people - Bhanwar Lal, Sanjay Jain and Gajendra Singh," said Director General of ACB, Alok Tripathi. FIR has been registered under Sections 7 and 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act. The audio clips will be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for verification. "After the report comes and it is verified, we will make the alleged people undergo a voice test", Alok Tripathi added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:05Published
Free our 19 MLAs, they will return to Congress: Rajasthan Health Minister [Video]

Free our 19 MLAs, they will return to Congress: Rajasthan Health Minister

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister of Medical and Health Raghu Sharma on July 18 lambasted at BJP over 'MLAs poaching and horse trading'. He said, "I challenge BJP to free the 19 MLAs, they will return to Congress. The MLAs know that if people see them as 'sell-outs', they will not be able to face the public."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

Vishvendra Singh Vishvendra Singh Indian politician

'Audio tapes reveal Gajendra Shekhawat's involvement in bribing MLAs': Surjewala [Video]

'Audio tapes reveal Gajendra Shekhawat's involvement in bribing MLAs': Surjewala

While addressing a joint press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur on July 17, member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke on Rajasthan political situation and audio tapes purportedly of 'horse trading'. He said, "Yesterday, shocking tapes were aired by the media in which Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP leader Sanjay Jain and Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma spoke about bribing MLAs and bringing down Rajasthan government." "Congress has suspended MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from primary membership of the party. The party has also issued show cause notices to them," Surjewala added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat conspiring to topple Gehlot govt: Congress

 "Yesterday, shocking tapes were aired by the media in which Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP leader Sanjay Jain and Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma..
IndiaTimes

Raised issues concerning people, made no remarks against party, say two ministers removed from Gehlot government

 Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, who were earlier today removed from the Rajasthan Cabinet along with deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot by the Congress, have..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

Pilot Vs Gehlot: 2 FIRs registered in audio tapes case l Who said what [Video]

Pilot Vs Gehlot: 2 FIRs registered in audio tapes case l Who said what

Two FIRs have been registered after Congress' complaint over the audio tapes which allegedly has MLA loyal to Sachin Pilot Bhanwarlal Sharma, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and a BJP leader..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:15Published
Rajasthan legal chess game: Gehlot vs Pilot explained in 3 simple moves [Video]

Rajasthan legal chess game: Gehlot vs Pilot explained in 3 simple moves

The battle for power between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot has now reached the High Court. The Sachin Pilot camp has challenged the disqualification notice served to him and 18 other MLAs..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:42Published
'Speaking English, being handsome isn't everything': Gehlot's jibe at Pilot [Video]

'Speaking English, being handsome isn't everything': Gehlot's jibe at Pilot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a dig at his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, over the latter's rebellion. Gehlot said that he had been in politics for 40 years, and supported the younger..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Even Rajiv Gandhi was handsome, spoke good English: Rebel Congress MLA to Ashok Gehlot

 Vishvendra Singh, who was recently removed from Rajasthan Cabinet, on Saturday took a jibe at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot saying that even former Prime...
IndiaTimes

'Phones of Raj netas tapped?' BJP for CBI probe

 The BJP asked if the Congress govt in Rajasthan resorted to "unconstitutional" methods to tap phones of politicians and demanded a CBI probe into what it called...
IndiaTimes

Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of trying to topple his govt

 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and a number of his MLAs have accused the BJP of conspiring to topple the government in the state, a charge denied by the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this