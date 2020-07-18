Even Rajiv Gandhi was handsome, spoke good English: Rebel Congress MLA to Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan will move ahead by developing skills among youth: CM Gehlot



In the "Saksham Yuva Programme" organized on World Youth Skills Day, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot said that the state government is promoting skill development schemes with which the skills of the youth can be developed and prepare them for employment. He said that due to government's efforts in the last one and a half years, Rajasthan is moving fast in IT-based governance. We are also trying to reduce the burden of files in government offices and move towards digitization. In the program, the Chief Minister also released the vision document and 'Rozgar Sandesh' of the Department of Skill Planning and Entrepreneurship Development. Chief Minister also interacted with the youth trained in Industrial Training Institutes and centres run by RSLDC through video conferencing. He honoured one such person as a skills ambassador and also gave the logo and handed over a cheque of 25 thousand rupees. During the programme, CM Gehlot said that Rajasthan is ready to move forward in the field of skill development. The time has come that we all recognize the importance of skill development and open training centers to connect more and more youth with skill development. We are making an effort that along with skill development, entrepreneurship is also encouraged among the youth.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published on January 1, 1970