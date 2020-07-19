#BLBestof6: Samantha Akkineni TRUMPS Keerthy Suresh, Pooja Hegde and Jyothika to emerge as the Best South Actress for Jaanu Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

We recently conducted several polls as a part of our #BLBestOf6 event, which takes place after the first half of the year, with an aim to choose the artistes and films that excelled over others. For 2020, the nominees for Best South Actress included Keerthy Suresh for Penguin, Rashmika Mandanna in Bheeshma, Samantha Akkineni in Jaanu, Pooja Hegde in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Jyothika in Ponmagal Vandhal and Mamta Mohandas in Forensic.


