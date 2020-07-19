Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

#BLBestof6: Samantha Akkineni TRUMPS Keerthy Suresh, Pooja Hegde and Jyothika to emerge as the Best South Actress for Jaanu

Bollywood Life Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
We recently conducted several polls as a part of our #BLBestOf6 event, which takes place after the first half of the year, with an aim to choose the artistes and films that excelled over others. For 2020, the nominees for Best South Actress included Keerthy Suresh for Penguin, Rashmika Mandanna in Bheeshma, Samantha Akkineni in Jaanu, Pooja Hegde in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Jyothika in Ponmagal Vandhal and Mamta Mohandas in Forensic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pooja Hegde crosses 11 million followers on Insta [Video]

Pooja Hegde crosses 11 million followers on Insta

Actress Pooja Hegde has crossed 11 million followers on Instagram.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:51Published
Pooja Hegde shares stunning monochrome picture of herself on social media [Video]

Pooja Hegde shares stunning monochrome picture of herself on social media

Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde is quite active on social media. The actress never fails to amaze her fans with her stunning pictures and videos.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this