Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be 161-feet tall with 5 domes Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust during a meeting has decided that the proposed Ram temple here in Uttar Pradesh would have a height of 161 feet along with five domes. The president of the trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal, presided over the meeting here on Saturday. All members of the trust were present in this meeting... 👓 View full article

