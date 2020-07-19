Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

One dead as tempo drowns under waterlogged Minto Bridge in Delhi

DNA Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
The body was found under the bridge following heavy rainfall and consequent waterlogging in the national capital on Sunday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

5 dead, 18 injured after bus overturns on Lucknow-Agra expressway [Video]

5 dead, 18 injured after bus overturns on Lucknow-Agra expressway

At least five passengers died and 18 got injured after bus hit car and overturned on July 19 on Lucknow-Agra expressway in Kannauj. One of the passengers said, "We were sleeping and after the noise we woke up. We saw the bus overturning thrice; we broke the window glass and got out." The bus was enroute Delhi from Bihar's Darbhanga.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published
Watch: Bus half submeged in waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following downpour in Delhi [Video]

Watch: Bus half submeged in waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following downpour in Delhi

A bus got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital on July 19. Vehicular movement was affected as streets were filled with rain water.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Tweets about this