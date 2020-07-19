One dead as tempo drowns under waterlogged Minto Bridge in Delhi

You Might Like

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital 5 dead, 18 injured after bus overturns on Lucknow-Agra expressway



At least five passengers died and 18 got injured after bus hit car and overturned on July 19 on Lucknow-Agra expressway in Kannauj. One of the passengers said, "We were sleeping and after the noise we woke up. We saw the bus overturning thrice; we broke the window glass and got out." The bus was enroute Delhi from Bihar's Darbhanga. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:11 Published on January 1, 1970 Watch: Bus half submeged in waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following downpour in Delhi



A bus got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital on July 19. Vehicular movement was affected as streets were filled with rain water. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26 Published on January 1, 1970

Tweets about this