PM Narendra Modi condoles death of US Congressman Lewis
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
"We mourn the loss of US Congressman John Lewis, a champion of civil rights, non-violence and Gandhian values. His legacy will continue to endure and inspire," Modi tweeted.
