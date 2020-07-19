Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Narendra Modi condoles death of US Congressman Lewis

IndiaTimes Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
"We mourn the loss of US Congressman John Lewis, a champion of civil rights, non-violence and Gandhian values. His legacy will continue to endure and inspire," Modi tweeted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, Dead at 80

John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, Dead at 80 01:33

 Rep. John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, Dead at 80 The Georgia congressman died less than seven months after announcing he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Referred to as the "conscience of the U.S. Congress," he represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District since 1987. His death was...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Lewis (civil rights leader) John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil rights leader

'Work is still unfinished': Younger civil rights activists vow to continue work of Rep. John Lewis

 Civil rights leaders, young and old, praised Rep. John Lewis for his fight for voting and civil rights but say his work was far from finished.
USATODAY.com

Who Were the Freedom Riders?

 Representative John Lewis was among the 13 original Freedom Riders, who encountered violence and resistance as they rode buses across the South, challenging the..
NYTimes.com

Marco Rubio Tweets Photo of Elijah Cummings in John Lewis Remembrance

 A post from the Florida senator’s personal account attempted to pay tribute to Representative John Lewis, who died on Friday. It included a photo of..
NYTimes.com

John Lewis once told a young Doc Rivers: 'We're just trying to get one at a time'

 Clippers coach Doc Rivers was young player when he met civil rights icon John Lewis, who died Friday. He shared a story of memorable trip with Lewis.
USATODAY.com

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi assures to extend help to Assam: CM Sarbananda Sonowal

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured to extend all support to Assam which is battling floods, oil well fire and coronavirus pandemic, said chief minister..
IndiaTimes

Ram temple foundation may be laid on August 5

 The ball was set rolling for the much-awaited construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya when the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust on Saturday decided to send a..
IndiaTimes
District Ganga officials to be considered for PM's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020 [Video]

District Ganga officials to be considered for PM's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh launched the restructured Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020 scheme and web portal on July 17. In the first meeting of the National Ganga Council on December 14, 2019, at Kanpur under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was decided to create a "Good performance for Ganga Rejuvenation" award for the Ganga districts under this scheme. While addressing the meeting, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Mantra of "Maximum Governance, Minimum Government" is incomplete without citizen participation and citizen centricity. Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has also reached out to the Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. The award has been scheduled to be distributed on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31st, 2020

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:08Published

Gandhism Gandhism body of ideas that describes the inspiration, vision, and the life work of Mohandas Gandhi


Related news from verified sources

PM Modi speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, assures support

 Mr. Modi also enquired about the COVID-19 scenario and the ongoing efforts to douse the raging blaze at the Oil India’s Baghjan gas well.
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimesMid-Day

PM Narendra Modi condoles death of US Congressman Lewis

 "We mourn the loss of US Congressman John Lewis, a champion of civil rights, non-violence and Gandhian values. His legacy will continue to endure and inspire,"...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Emergence Of Security Threats In South Asia Out Of The Policies And Actions Of PM Modi Government – OpEd

Emergence Of Security Threats In South Asia Out Of The Policies And Actions Of PM Modi Government – OpEd It should be noted that the policies and actions carried out by the Indian government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have generated severe threats for...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

Vivekvivi77

Vivek_SK77 RT @timesofindia: PM Modi to attend Ram Temple's Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya next month The Trust has invited the Prime Minister for the occa… 19 minutes ago

TheClarionIndia

Clarion India New post: Ayodhya Temple Trust Finalises ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ Date; Modi Likely to Attend https://t.co/i8yDmoUf61 46 minutes ago

morya_shyam

Shyam Sunder Maurya RT @AjayKushwaha_: PM Shri @narendramodi ji to attend Ram Temple's Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya 3 August or 5 August. The Trust has invited the… 1 hour ago

tisaiyan

Selvam 🚩 PM Modi to attend Ram Temple's Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya next month the PM has agreed to come to Ayodhya and now the… https://t.co/p2AY92vEhL 6 hours ago

Bhabanisankar02

𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐚𝐫 𝐉𝐞𝐧𝐚 🇮🇳 PM Shri @narendramodi ji to attend Ram Temple's Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya 3 August or 5 August. The Trust has invite… https://t.co/XPYLlOJI4l 12 hours ago