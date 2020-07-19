Global  
 

Print media on frontline of Covid battle, says VP Venkaiah Naidu

IndiaTimes Sunday, 19 July 2020
Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday praised the print media, saying it has been on the frontline of battling the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country. Referring to journalists as the fourth pillar of democracy and the bridge between parliamentary institutions and people by enabling two-way communication, Naidu said, “This role has assumed even more significance during the time of the pandemic.”
