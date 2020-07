Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: 40kg silver slab to be placed during 'bhumi pujan' Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

A silver slab, weighing about 40 kilogram, will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the proposed grand Ram temple in Ayodhya during the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony, scheduled to be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.



The three-day rituals will begin from August 3 and culminate on August... 👓 View full article

