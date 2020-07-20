|
MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Class 10 results declared at megresults.nic.in
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the MBOSE class 10 or secondary school leaving examination (SSLC) results on Monday. Students can check their results on *megresults.nic.in* and *mbose.in*.
*Steps to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020*
· Visit the official websites mentioned...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this