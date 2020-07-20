Global  
 

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Class 10 results declared at megresults.nic.in

Mid-Day Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the MBOSE class 10 or secondary school leaving examination (SSLC) results on Monday. Students can check their results on *megresults.nic.in* and *mbose.in*.

*Steps to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020*

· Visit the official websites mentioned...
