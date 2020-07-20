43 hospitals across 11 states covered by AIIMS video consultation programme: Health ministry
Monday, 20 July 2020 () Having covered 43 hospitals across 11 states this month, the AIIMSDelhi tele-consultation guidance programme for state doctors on Covid clinical management would reach out to ICU doctors at smaller healthcare facilities in the coming weeks, the health ministry said on Monday.
India registered its highest single day spike in Covid cases taking the total to over 10,77, 618 cases. However, in some positive news, Health Ministry officials said that India's fatality rate at 2.49%, is among the lowest in the world. Meanwhile, PM Modi spoke to Chief Ministers from seven states...
In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, around 84% of Delhi Police personnel have been recovered from the virus, informed Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on July 19. "We have tied up with AIIMS so that we can provide plasma to needy and problem of shortage doesn't arise. This will encourage others also to donate their plasma," he added. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 1,21,582 so far.
Heavy traffic jam was observed on Bhairon Marg in Delhi on July 20. Jam occurred due to road closure near IP Depot on Ring Road. Delhi Traffic police advised commuters to avoid Bhairon Marg via Ring road to Rajghat side and take Mathura road, ITO for Rajghat.
After heavy rain in the national capital, several parts have witnessed water-logging on July 19. A body was found near waterlogged road under Minto Bridge. It was retrieved by a trackman working at New Delhi yard. Vehicular movement was affected as streets were filled with rain water.
On being asked on the claim made by Indian Medical Association (IMA) that the community transmission of COVID-19 is started in India, Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Centre for Chest Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on July 19 stated that he is 100% agreed with IMA. He said, "Community transmission has been there from quite some time. It was localised to pockets, for instance- in Dharavi and several areas of Delhi. I 100% agree with IMA that there is community transmission in India." The total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital is over 1.2 lakhs.
Amid increasing cases of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, capital city Srinagar's several areas went in lockdown again to curb the spread of COVID-19 on July 19. Earlier, the state government gave relief to the people and lifted lockdown but due to increasing cases, lockdown has been imposed again. Jammu and Kashmir has 5,844 active cases and 244 deaths due to the invisible enemy till date.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on July 20 said that both central and state government is providing all kinds of assistance to the people who have been affected due to the floods which have ravaged the north-eastern state. He said, "On one hand, people are troubled due to COVID-19 and on the other hand, there are challenges arising out of Assam Floods. Still, the people of our state continue to fight the battle. Central and state govt is providing all kinds of assistance to the people." He further informed, "Over 70 lakh people have been affected due to Assam floods. People as well as animals are being rescued from the affected areas and being shifted to relief camps and safer locations."
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, devotees could not take 'darshan' of Lord Shiva on the pious month of 'Sawan' in Ranchi. Devotees at Ranchi's Pahari Mandir offered prayers from outside the temple. The Shiv bhakts also showed their dissatisfaction over restriction in temples due to COVID-19. 'Sawan' or 'Shrawan' month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this month, devotees of Shiva observed fast to seek his blessings.
According to the Health Ministry, the actual case load of COVID-19 cases in the country is only 3,42,756, as on July 17. More than 6.35 lakhs of the total cases have recovered taking recovery rate to..
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurated Rajkumari Amrit Kaur OPD building at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi premises on July 16. The building..