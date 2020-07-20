Global  
 

43 hospitals across 11 states covered by AIIMS video consultation programme: Health ministry

IndiaTimes Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Having covered 43 hospitals across 11 states this month, the AIIMS Delhi tele-consultation guidance programme for state doctors on Covid clinical management would reach out to ICU doctors at smaller healthcare facilities in the coming weeks, the health ministry said on Monday.
