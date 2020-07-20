Global  
 

West Bengal govt announces complete lockdown across state on two days of week

DNA Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Complete lockdown will be in force across West Bengal on Thursday and Saturday this week, state Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.
WB's Siliguri observes lockdown, sanitization drive underway

WB's Siliguri observes lockdown, sanitization drive underway

 Streets wore a deserted look in Siliguri as the city observes complete lockdown in view of rising cases of COVID-19. Authorities on June 17 carried out massive sanitisation drive across the city to restrict spread of COVID-19. Complete lockdown has been imposed in 47 wards of Siliguri Municipal...

