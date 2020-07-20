West Bengal govt announces complete lockdown across state on Thursday, Saturday

Streets wore a deserted look in Siliguri as the city observes complete lockdown in view of rising cases of COVID-19. Authorities on June 17 carried out massive sanitisation drive across the city to restrict spread of COVID-19. Complete lockdown has been imposed in 47 wards of Siliguri Municipal...
India has remained a land of religious diversity, assimilating in its fold various cultures and faiths from time to time. It is a land where the philosophy of 'Unity in Diversity' has not only flourished in its true spirit but has also become a way of integrating different religious communities. One such example was recently witnessed in Murshidabad district of West Bengal where an interfaith organisation organised a blood donation camp where people of almost all religious faiths donated blood presenting a wonderful example of communal harmony. Organised by the Murshidabad Sampriti Mancha, the three hour long event saw leaders of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist and Christian communities from the district donating blood to the needy. Held at the St. John's Church, the blood was donated by around 100 people including Ten Imams and four Hindu priests.
Streets in Goa's Panaji wore a deserted look on July 17. The state observed lockdown in view of rising cases of COVID-19. The state government has announced 'Janata Curfew' between 08:00 pm and 06:00..