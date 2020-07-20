West Bengal govt announces complete lockdown across state on Thursday, Saturday

People of various faiths come forward to donate blood in Murshidabad



India has remained a land of religious diversity, assimilating in its fold various cultures and faiths from time to time. It is a land where the philosophy of 'Unity in Diversity' has not only flourished in its true spirit but has also become a way of integrating different religious communities. One such example was recently witnessed in Murshidabad district of West Bengal where an interfaith organisation organised a blood donation camp where people of almost all religious faiths donated blood presenting a wonderful example of communal harmony. Organised by the Murshidabad Sampriti Mancha, the three hour long event saw leaders of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist and Christian communities from the district donating blood to the needy. Held at the St. John's Church, the blood was donated by around 100 people including Ten Imams and four Hindu priests.

