West Bengal govt announces complete lockdown across state on Thursday, Saturday

DNA Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Complete lockdown will be in force across West Bengal on Thursday and Saturday this week, state Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: WB's Siliguri observes lockdown, sanitization drive underway

WB's Siliguri observes lockdown, sanitization drive underway 01:29

 Streets wore a deserted look in Siliguri as the city observes complete lockdown in view of rising cases of COVID-19. Authorities on June 17 carried out massive sanitisation drive across the city to restrict spread of COVID-19. Complete lockdown has been imposed in 47 wards of Siliguri Municipal...

West Bengal announces 2-day lockdown every week; community spread recorded in few areas

 Stating that community transmission of Covid-19 has been recorded in a few areas in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government on Monday announced a complete..
People of various faiths come forward to donate blood in Murshidabad [Video]

People of various faiths come forward to donate blood in Murshidabad

India has remained a land of religious diversity, assimilating in its fold various cultures and faiths from time to time. It is a land where the philosophy of 'Unity in Diversity' has not only flourished in its true spirit but has also become a way of integrating different religious communities. One such example was recently witnessed in Murshidabad district of West Bengal where an interfaith organisation organised a blood donation camp where people of almost all religious faiths donated blood presenting a wonderful example of communal harmony. Organised by the Murshidabad Sampriti Mancha, the three hour long event saw leaders of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist and Christian communities from the district donating blood to the needy. Held at the St. John's Church, the blood was donated by around 100 people including Ten Imams and four Hindu priests.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:18Published

COVID-19: Goa observes complete lockdown [Video]

COVID-19: Goa observes complete lockdown

Streets in Goa's Panaji wore a deserted look on July 17. The state observed lockdown in view of rising cases of COVID-19. The state government has announced 'Janata Curfew' between 08:00 pm and 06:00..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
Covid: Bihar goes under lockdown, essential services allowed [Video]

Covid: Bihar goes under lockdown, essential services allowed

Bihar entered into lockdown from Thursday. The state govt took decision after a spike in Covid cases. Movement of vehicles continued in Muzaffarpur. Vehicular movement was also seen near Chandani..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:06Published
Sudden surge in coronavirus cases causes complete lockdown in Bengaluru, southern India [Video]

Sudden surge in coronavirus cases causes complete lockdown in Bengaluru, southern India

The state government of Karnataka has ordered a complete lockdown in Bengaluru and its surrounding rural regions after a surge in coronavirus cases. Footage from July 12 shows empty streets and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:34Published

