Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘I am not scared of it,’ says Sneha Wagh as she resumes shooting for Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram [Exclusive]

Bollywood Life Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
From Jyoti to Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram, Sneha Wagh has represented women and the power of women through her various characters. The actress who has resumed shoot for Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram exclusively opened up on shooting amidst pandemic, mental state of mind and more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Nepalese man's head shaved over KP Sharma Oli's Ram birthplace comment

Nepalese man's head shaved over KP Sharma Oli's Ram birthplace comment 02:04

 A group called Vishwa Hindu Sena allegedly shaved the head of a man purportedly from Nepal. The victim was made to shout slogans against Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, and also in support of Hindu god Ram. 'Jai Shri Ram' was also written on the man's shaved head. The incident occurred in the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Construction company collecting samples for soil testing: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust [Video]

Construction company collecting samples for soil testing: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust

The second meeting of Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has been concluded in the evening of July 18 in Ayodhya. While taking to ANI, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:15Published
CM Jai Ram Thakur appeals citizens to celebrate International Yoga Day at their homes [Video]

CM Jai Ram Thakur appeals citizens to celebrate International Yoga Day at their homes

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur appealed citizens to celebrate International Yoga Day with their families at their homes. In a video message, Thakur said, "Prime Minister started..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published

Tweets about this