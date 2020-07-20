Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai's Covid-19 cases up by 1,043 to over 1.02 lakh; 41 die

IndiaTimes Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Mumbai's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 1,02,267 on Monday with addition of 1,043 new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19 cases surpass 10 lakh in India

COVID-19 cases surpass 10 lakh in India 01:51

 COVID-19 cases crossed 10 lakh mark in India with the highest single-day spike of 34,956 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 687 deaths. It took India's tally to 10,03,832 positive cases including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths. According to Indian...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: India crosses 11 lakh-mark after highest spike of 40,425 cases [Video]

COVID-19: India crosses 11 lakh-mark after highest spike of 40,425 cases

India on July 20 reported another highest spike in COVID cases, after seeing a rise of 40,425 new infections over the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to above 11 lakh as the confirmed cases stand at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
Covid-19: For the first time more than 40 thousand cases reported in 24 hours in India|Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: For the first time more than 40 thousand cases reported in 24 hours in India|Oneindia News

India recorded 40,425 new coronavirus cases and 681 deaths in the last 24 hours, in the biggest single-day jump, government data this morning showed. The fresh cases put the total tally in India at..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:44Published
2,359 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona [Video]

2,359 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona

According to Arizona Department of Health Services, there are now 2,359 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Mumbai's Covid-19 recovery rate better than national: Data

 Even as Mumbai's Covid-19 case count is nearing the one lakh-mark, the recovery rate of the country's financial capital is nearly 70 per cent, which is seven per...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this