Advani, Joshi, Uddhav invited for Ayodhya ‘bhoomi pujan’

IndiaTimes Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Frontline leaders of the Ram temple movement, including L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, are among the invitees for the "bhoomi pujan" in Ayodhya on August 5, which is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other invitees include RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
