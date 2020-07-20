Advani, Joshi, Uddhav invited for Ayodhya ‘bhoomi pujan’

Will BJP leaders resign if audio tape turns to be true, asks Pratap Khachariyawas



Minister for Transport and Soldiers Welfare in Rajasthan Pratap Khachariyawas said that Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot have said if audio tape is proven to be false he will resign from politics. "MHA jumped into this matter as their political leaders told them they may get trapped as SOG Rajasthan has evidence and audio clip is authentic. Nation knows CM's honesty. He had said if audio is proven to be false, he'll retire from politics. After this, Gajendra Singh, Gulab Chand Kataria, Satish Poonia, Rajendra Rathore declared the audio to be false. Can they give a statement like CM? Narendra Modi and Amit Shah should come to the front, they should say if they will resign. The CM has said clearly," said Khachariyawas.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34 Published on January 1, 1970