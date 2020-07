PSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 to be declared today at 11 am on pseb.ac.in Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) will declare the PSEB class 12 results today at 11 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on *pseb.ac.in*.



*Steps to check Punjab Board class 12th result*



· Log on to the official website: *pseb.ac.in*

