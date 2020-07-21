Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MP Governor Lalji Tandon: Lucknow loses its favourite son, politics an era

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Lalji Tandon lived in Lucknow and Lucknow lived in him. With his passing away, a part of Lucknow has also ceased to exist.

*Lalji Tandon*, 85, was one of the tallest BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh but, more importantly, he belonged to a generation of politicians that no longer exists.

Tandon kept an open house and never...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Anandiben Patel takes oath as caretaker Governor of Madhya Pradesh [Video]

Anandiben Patel takes oath as caretaker Governor of Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel took oath as the caretaker Governor of Madhya Pradesh on July 01. She was given additional charge as MP Governor following the illness of incumbent Governor Lalji..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this