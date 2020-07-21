|
MP Governor Lalji Tandon: Lucknow loses its favourite son, politics an era
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Lalji Tandon lived in Lucknow and Lucknow lived in him. With his passing away, a part of Lucknow has also ceased to exist.
*Lalji Tandon*, 85, was one of the tallest BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh but, more importantly, he belonged to a generation of politicians that no longer exists.
Tandon kept an open house and never...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this