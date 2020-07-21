Delhi: 1,800 call to volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trial at AIIMS, only 100 required
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () The first phase of the trial for Covaxin, India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, began in AIIMS on Monday. Though the city institute needs only 100 participants for the trial, 1,800 people registered to volunteer for the tests. After incessant phone calls since Saturday, AIIMS doctors said they are now considering to use only email and WhatsApp for the registration process.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 20, the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Professor Randeep Guleria spoke on vaccine trail amid coronavirus pandemic. He said, "There is not much evidence that there is community transmission happening at...
