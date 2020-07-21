Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi: 1,800 call to volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trial at AIIMS, only 100 required

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The first phase of the trial for Covaxin, India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, began in AIIMS on Monday. Though the city institute needs only 100 participants for the trial, 1,800 people registered to volunteer for the tests. After incessant phone calls since Saturday, AIIMS doctors said they are now considering to use only email and WhatsApp for the registration process.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Not much evidence about community transmission at national level: AIIMS Director

Not much evidence about community transmission at national level: AIIMS Director 01:30

 While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 20, the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Professor Randeep Guleria spoke on vaccine trail amid coronavirus pandemic. He said, "There is not much evidence that there is community transmission happening at...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Results 'Extremely Encouraging,' U.K. Government Says [Video]

Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Results 'Extremely Encouraging,' U.K. Government Says

A senior British official called the latest news on an Oxford University team's potential coronavirus vaccine "extremely encouraging" on Monday. The news comes as hospitals across the country continue..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:09Published
Overwhelming Response To UPMC Coronavirus Vaccine Trial [Video]

Overwhelming Response To UPMC Coronavirus Vaccine Trial

KDKA's Andy Sheehan has more on UPMC saying the response has been overwhelming after asking for volunteers for an experimental coronavirus vaccine trial.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:00Published
Delhi reports sub 1,000 COVID-19 cases since June 01 [Video]

Delhi reports sub 1,000 COVID-19 cases since June 01

With 954 patients testing positive for coronavirus on Monday, Delhi reported sub 1,000 COVID-19 cases since June 01. Meanwhile, Delhi's AIIMS will soon start phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccine on healthy..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published

Tweets about this