Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Life convict Nalini 'threatens suicide' after quarrel in prison
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
S. Nalini, convicted for life in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, had threatened to commit suicide in the Vellore Women’s Prison after an argument with another inmate, an official said on Tuesday.
After the argument that occurred on Monday, the prison officials asked Nalini about the incident,...
