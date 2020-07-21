Global  
 

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2020 to be declared today at rajresults.nic.in

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE class 12th Arts results today. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra took to Twitter to inform that the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2020 will be declared at around 3.15 pm on June...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rajasthan will move ahead by developing skills among youth: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan will move ahead by developing skills among youth: CM Gehlot 01:25

 In the "Saksham Yuva Programme" organized on World Youth Skills Day, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot said that the state government is promoting skill development schemes with which the skills of the youth can be developed and prepare them for employment. He said that due to government's...

