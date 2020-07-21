Journalist shot at in UP's Ghaziabad; nine arrested
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Five accused have been arrested in connection with the case in which a journalist was shot at by unknown persons in Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar, said Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad.
