Journalist shot at in UP's Ghaziabad; nine arrested

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Five accused have been arrested in connection with the case in which a journalist was shot at by unknown persons in Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar, said Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Journalist shot at by unidentified men in Ghaziabad, 5 arrested

Journalist shot at by unidentified men in Ghaziabad, 5 arrested 02:08

 Five people were arrested in Uttar Pardesh's Ghaziabad for allegedly shooting a journalist in Vijay Nagar area. The journalist has been admitted to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The incident occurred on July 20. Attackers used a fire arm to attack the journalist. Ghaziabad SSP,...

Journalists protest against murder of peer Vikram Joshi outside Ghaziabad hospital [Video]

Journalists protest against murder of peer Vikram Joshi outside Ghaziabad hospital

A group of journalists held a protest outside Yashoda Hospital against the murder of their peer Vikram Joshi. Vikram Joshi passed away on July 22. He was shot at in Vijay Nagar area on July 20 by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published
Journalist shot at by unidentified miscreants in Ghaziabad, five arrested [Video]

Journalist shot at by unidentified miscreants in Ghaziabad, five arrested

A Uttar Pradesh journalist was shot at by unidentified men in Ghaziabad. Five people have been arrested for allegedly shooting at the journalist. Journalist Vikram Joshi has suffered a head injury...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:40Published
Journalist shot for complaining against niece's molesters | Oneindia News [Video]

Journalist shot for complaining against niece's molesters | Oneindia News

In an appaling incident, a journalist was shot in the head in Ghaziabad for apparently registering a complaint against a group of men who would harass his niece. Journalist Vikram Joshi was shot in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:00Published

Journalist shot in UP's Ghaziabad passes away

 Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by unknown miscreants near his residence in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on June 20, breathed his last at a hospital, doctors...
IndiaTimes


