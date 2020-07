5 of Bihar family die in gas cylinder blast Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Five of a family, including a toddler, died in a fire caused by a gas cylinder blast in Bihar's Purnia district. Two more were seriously injured in the blaze, said police on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this iamsra RT @Khush_boozing: Father carried oxygen cylinder on his shoulder while mother held the baby in a tray, from one hospital to another. Baby… 19 hours ago Khushboo Father carried oxygen cylinder on his shoulder while mother held the baby in a tray, from one hospital to another.… https://t.co/SxwFZzJbbq 22 hours ago ImTroll RT @BhumiharShukla: @BJP4India No oxygen cylinder in Bihar, no testing facility in bihar, Today I lost a member from my In-laws family. Gaa… 23 hours ago Ankit Shukla @BJP4India No oxygen cylinder in Bihar, no testing facility in bihar, Today I lost a member from my In-laws family.… https://t.co/AmmYpMjHZ6 1 day ago Ankit Shukla @WHO Situation is out of control even testing facilities are not available, Oxygen cylinder is not available in Bih… https://t.co/n5dnlWCkCS 1 day ago Poornima RT @ShatruganSinha: Devastating news comes in from our own, Purnia, Bihar. Five members of a family died due to a LPG cylinder explosion &… 6 days ago Sagar Hon Patil🇮🇳 RT @MirrorNow: 6 people killed in a cylinder blast in #Bihar's Purnia district The family was reportedly staying in one room due to floodin… 1 week ago