India's two COVID-19 vaccines in phase 1 and 2 trials: Govt
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () *New Delhi:* The number of COVID-19 deaths per million population in India continues to be among the lowest in the world, Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
"COVID-19 cases per million population in India is 837 which is the lowest in the world. Some countries are reporting 12-13...
An AIIMS expert commented on likely timeline of Indian Covid vaccine. India has started trials of indigenous vaccine amid uplifting news from UK. Oxford University's vaccine showed promising results, inducing immune reaction, as per early trials. Indian authorities have cleared 2 indigenous vaccines...
The Congress on Tuesday removed Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress chief, he will hold a press conference on Wednesday regarding his future plans. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:54Published
India's race to find a vaccine is heating up. The indigenously made Covaxin which has been cleared for Phase-I and Phase-II trials by the Drug Controller General of India, will be tested on more than..