India's two COVID-19 vaccines in phase 1 and 2 trials: Govt

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* The number of COVID-19 deaths per million population in India continues to be among the lowest in the world, Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"COVID-19 cases per million population in India is 837 which is the lowest in the world. Some countries are reporting 12-13...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid: By when can made-in-India vaccine be ready? AIIMS expert answers

Covid: By when can made-in-India vaccine be ready? AIIMS expert answers 02:37

 An AIIMS expert commented on likely timeline of Indian Covid vaccine. India has started trials of indigenous vaccine amid uplifting news from UK. Oxford University's vaccine showed promising results, inducing immune reaction, as per early trials. Indian authorities have cleared 2 indigenous vaccines...

